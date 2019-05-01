Govt lifts civil traffic restrictions on Bla-Sgr highway

May 01, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The government Wednesday withdrew the restrictions on civil traffic on Srinagar-Baramulla highway.

“The restriction on civilian movement between Srinagar and Baramulla on NH-44 will be completely lifted w.e.f. 2-05-2019. There would be no prohibition on civilian traffic in this stretch on Sunday or Wednesday,” a spokesman said.

He, however, said the restrictions would continue between Srinagar and Udhampur on NH-44 as earlier.

The goverment had imposed restrictions on the movement of civilian traffic between Baramulla and Udhampur on two days in a week ( Wednesday and Sunday) for safe passage of forces convoys in view of parliamentary polls and prevent Pulwama like suicide attack.

