About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 01, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Govt lifts civil traffic restrictions on Bla-Sgr highway

The government Wednesday withdrew the restrictions on civil traffic on Srinagar-Baramulla highway.

“The restriction on civilian movement between Srinagar and Baramulla on NH-44 will be completely lifted w.e.f. 2-05-2019. There would be no prohibition on civilian traffic in this stretch on Sunday or Wednesday,” a spokesman said.

He, however, said the restrictions would continue between Srinagar and Udhampur on NH-44 as earlier.

The goverment had imposed restrictions on the movement of civilian traffic between Baramulla and Udhampur on two days in a week ( Wednesday and Sunday) for safe passage of forces convoys in view of parliamentary polls and prevent Pulwama like suicide attack.

 

(File picture)

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 01, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Govt lifts civil traffic restrictions on Bla-Sgr highway

              

The government Wednesday withdrew the restrictions on civil traffic on Srinagar-Baramulla highway.

“The restriction on civilian movement between Srinagar and Baramulla on NH-44 will be completely lifted w.e.f. 2-05-2019. There would be no prohibition on civilian traffic in this stretch on Sunday or Wednesday,” a spokesman said.

He, however, said the restrictions would continue between Srinagar and Udhampur on NH-44 as earlier.

The goverment had imposed restrictions on the movement of civilian traffic between Baramulla and Udhampur on two days in a week ( Wednesday and Sunday) for safe passage of forces convoys in view of parliamentary polls and prevent Pulwama like suicide attack.

 

(File picture)

News From Rising Kashmir

;