Govt lifts civil traffic restrictions on Bla-Sgr highway

The government Wednesday withdrew the restrictions on civil traffic on Srinagar-Baramulla highway.
“The restriction on civilian movement between Srinagar and Baramulla on NH-44 will be completely lifted w.e.f. 2-05-2019. There would be no prohibition on civilian traffic in this stretch on Sunday or Wednesday,” a spokesman said.
He, however, said the restrictions would continue between Srinagar and Udhampur on NH-44 as earlier.
The goverment had imposed restrictions on the movement of civilian traffic between Baramulla and Udhampur on two days in a week ( Wednesday and Sunday) for safe passage of forces convoys in view of parliamentary polls and prevent Pulwama like suicide attack.
(File picture)
