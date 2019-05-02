About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Govt lifts civil traffic ban on Sgr-Bla stretch

The Governor administration has lifted ban on civil traffic on Srinagar-Baramulla stretch of the Srinagar-Jammu Highway.
The two-day-a-week restriction -- Wednesday and Sunday -- was put in place to facilitate safe movement of forces' convoys.
"The restriction on civilian movement between Srinagar and Baramulla on the highway will be completely lifted with effect from May 2, 2019. There will be no prohibition on civilian traffic on this stretch on Sunday or Wednesday," an official spokesman said.
He said restriction will continue between Srinagar and Udhampur on the highway as earlier.
The government had last month imposed restriction on civilian movement on highway connecting Jammu to Srinagar, to ensure adequate security to movement of security convoys on highway following February 14 suicide attack by Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber on CRPF vehicle at Pulwama in which 40 paramilitary personnel were killed.
The spokesman said restrictions would continue between Srinagar and Udhampur.
“However, these would be reviewed periodically and relaxation would be made as the need for restriction reduces,” he said.
The spokesman said local administration would continue to facilitate movement of civilian traffic including by allowing public transport of JKSRTC to move during the period of restriction on the highway.
“A complete review of restrictions on the highway will be done subsequently,” he said.
The spokesman said the purpose of these restrictions is in the larger interest of security of everyone and appealed people to extend full cooperation in smooth regulation of traffic.
“The restrictions strike a balance between the needs of people and inconvenience caused to them on one side and the needs of forces. The restrictions will continue to be reviewed on a real time basis and modifications will be made as necessary in the coming days,” he said.

 

