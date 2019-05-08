Govt lifts ban on civil traffic on Highway on Wednesdays

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Restrictions on Srinagar-Udhampur stretch to continue on Sundays

The government has lifted ban on civil traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu highway on Wednesdays. However, the restrictions on civil traffic movement on the Srinagar-Udhampur stretch of highway would continue on Sundays.

An official spokesman said the restriction on civilian movement between Srinagar and Udhampur on Srinagar-Jammu highway would be lifted on Wednesdays w.e.f. 13-05-2019.

“The prohibition on civilian traffic in this stretch would now be only on Sunday,” he said.

Earlier, the restriction on civilian movement between Srinagar and Baramulla on highway was reduced only to Sunday w.e.f. 22-04-2019 and later completely lifted w.e.f. from 2-5-2019.

The government had last month imposed two-day ban on civil traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway to ensure smooth and safe passage of security convoys on Srinagar-Jammu highway after February 14 suicide bombing on CRPF bus at Pulwama in which 40 paramilitary personnel were killed.

The spokesman said administration would continue to facilitate movement of civilian traffic including by allowing public transport of JKSRTC to move during the period of restriction on the highway.

“A complete review of remaining restrictions on the highway will be done subsequently,” he said.

The Government stated that the purpose of these restrictions is in the larger interest of security of everyone and appealed the people to extend full cooperation in the smooth regulation of traffic. “The restrictions strike a balance between the needs of people and inconvenience caused to them on one side and the needs of security forces. The restrictions will continue to be reviewed on a real time basis and modifications will be made as necessary in the coming days,” the spokesman said.