Govt leases land for setting up NIA office in Jammu

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Oct 25:
The State government has leased 20 kanals of land for establishment of office-cum-residential complex for National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Jammu.
The government had recently issued a notification declaring the NIA’s branch office in Jammu as its police station in the State.
According to a latest order, issued by Housing and Urban Development Department, 20 kanals of land have been sanctioned to NIA for establishment of office-cum-residential quarter on lease basis for 40 years at Majeen village of Jammu.
“In terms of Article 256(2) of Constitution of India as applicable to J&K, sanction is hereby accorded to allotment of land measuring 20 Kanals under Khasra No. 119 Min in village Majeen, Tehsil Jammi-Khas, Jammu belonging to Jammu Development Authority, on lease basis in favour of President of India through the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for establishment of office-cum-residential complex of the NIA,” reads an order no 309-HUD of 2018 dated 23-10-2018.
The land has been leased subject to payment of premium of Rs 18 lakhs per kanal and ground rent of rupees 5000 per kanal per annum.
As per the order, MHA shall execute lease deed with Administrative Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department.
As per the laid down terms and conditions in the order, on the expiry of lease it may be renewed at the option of the lessor for a further term not exceeding forty years at a time, provided that the maximum period of lease shall not exceed 99 years.
“At the time of renewal of lease, the ground rent may be enhanced and such enhancement shall be the sole discretion of the state government,” it said.
However, lessee any way can’t transfer the land or the buildings thereon without the previous sanction in writing of the state government and lessee shall use the land solely and exclusively for the purposes specified in the lease deed.
The NIA or the State shall also pay all rates, taxes and other charges payable in respect of the land and the buildings erected thereon.
“In case the ground rent or any part thereof shall be in arrears for a period of six calendar months, the same shall be recovered as arrears of land revenue,” reads the order.
The order further states that on expiry of the lease or in the event of violation of any of the conditions specified or upon winding up of the institution, the state Government shall have the right to resume and take over the possession of the land along with structures/buildings standing thereon, without paying any compensation and developmental charges to the lessee.
“The lessee shall be liable to indemnify the Government and all other persons against all damage that may result from any act or omission of the lessee or any of his agents or servants.”
NIA, which investigates case related to militancy, would earlier register FIRs in all cases related to J&K at its New Delhi police station. But, NIA will be now registering such FIRs at its police station in Jammu.
The setting up of NIA office in the State comes at a time when the central investigating agency is probing several militancy related cases and alleged militant funding.
In 2016, NIA had set up its office in Jammu and in Srinagar it was stationed with 182 bn BSF camp and police guest house at Humhama in Srinagar.
