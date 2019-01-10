Govt launches public-private partnership to fight TB in JK

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Jan 09:
In a bid to eliminate tuberculosis (TB), State government Wednesday launched Government of India’s (GoI’s) public-private partnership - Joint Effort for Elimination of TB (JEET) project in Srinagar.
JEET project, a joint effort between Centre for Health Research and Innovation, seeks to engage private sector for TB elimination in India by 2025 in accordance with the National Strategic Plan of GoI with funding support from the Global Fund.
National lead of the project, Dr Bharti Kalottee said diagnosis and treatment for TB was available but there are no statistics of sufferers who were not being notified properly.
“A total of 50 to 60 patients prefer private healthcare for treatment. Nobody knows the exact number of patients. We realized we need a database to free India from TB,” she said.
Kalottee said it was aimed at not missing any TB patient to eradicate the disease.
“We are an interface agency and bridge to end the gap to eliminate the disease,” she said.
In Srinagar, Kalottee said they would see how many doctors and clinical establishments were there and would pick and choose those who had a potential and were treating such patients.
“We will verify the clinics and doctors. We will prefer those who have the potential. We have started it. It is challenging but we have to do it so the disease does not spread,” Kalottee said.
She said they had started the initiative in 22 states and it would cover around 400 districts across India.
Under JEET, the services would be provided to patients through the establishment of Patient-Provider Supplement Agency (PPSA).
Kalottee said they would support the Revised National TB Control Programme (RNTCP) already established initiative and budget for patient and provider incentive.
The project was launched in a function at Srinagar attended by senior officials of the Health department.
State TB Officer, Kashmir, Dr Rehana Kousar said there was a major gap and they were unable to reach to the patients.
She said private healthcare was important and encouraged the private sector medical providers to come forward to notify TB cases and join hand with RNTCP so that the cases were identified at the earliest.
“It will help accelerate activities of the State Tuberculosis Cell, for increasing TB case notification and treatment outcome,” Kousar said.
At the function, WHO RNTCP Consultant, Dr Syed Tasneem said in most parts of India the public sector was a minority provider of routine healthcare.
“Ambulatory care, human resources and inpatient care all are dominated by the private sector and TB care is no different,” she said. “There is no call centre in JK for TB patients with Tasneem saying that they will also come up soon.”
She said, in the long run, they would use villages, which had no case of TB, as a baseline for the elimination of disease.
“We have reached drug controllers to implement the initiative,” she said, “Under-reporting of TB patients, lack of nutrition, reaching the unreached, lack of awareness, wide geographical variations in the epidemic were challenges.”
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com