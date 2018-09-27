Govt launches portal, app for Health Insurance

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 26:
Department of Finance today launched a web-based application ‘J&K Health Insurance’ to facilitate review, correction, and checking of the entries in the enrolment forms submitted by the employees and pensioners recently for the proposed J&K Group Mediclaim Insurance Policy.
Android-based mobile users can download the application from Google play store, while the application portal can be accessed on www.trinityiak.com. Employees can access the application with their mobile numbers as mentioned in their enrolment forms. Information provided by the employees/pensioners earlier in the enrolment forms shall pre-populate on their screens.
Employees can check and correct the information in respect of name, age, sex, relationship with dependents, the name of employer, the name of the organization/ department, DDO's name and his code and other contact details and fill the correct information. Employees are also advised to check other allied information and correct it if required.
Similarly, pensioners who desire to opt for the policy can also check and correct the information in respect of name, age, sex, relationship with dependents, PPO's number, department last served, name of bank branch and/or treasury from where pension is being drawn and fill the correct information, subject to if he has already deposited his/her enrolment form with the concerned agency.
The online application shall remain open for 30 days. However, information once submitted after review/correction shall freeze and become final.
Employees, who have already given details in 2017, are existing as enrolled employees and the given mobile number at that time is to be used as Login ID for the portal www.trinityiak.com.
Whereas, employees who have not deposited their enrolment form till date can now fill the prescribed form and submit the same to Ms Trinity Reinsurance Brokers Ltd Srinagar/ Jammu through their concerned DDO on most immediate basis within 30 days. The enrollment forms are available on finance website and GAD website. The employees/pensioners can also contact on the toll-free number 18001807161 for any assistance.