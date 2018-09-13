About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Govt launches health insurance scheme for accredited journalists

Published at September 13, 2018 01:27 AM 0Comment(s)117views


Govt launches health insurance scheme for accredited journalists

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sep 12:

The Governor’s administration Wednesday extended Group Mediclaim Health Insurance scheme to the accredited journalists in the State.
Under the scheme, an accredited journalist, along with five members of his or her family would be covered under a health insurance cover of Rs 6 lakh per annum at the yearly premium as admissible to the State government employees.
The family would include new born babies and aged parents within the age group of zero to 100 years.
The journalists, who opt for the insurance cover, can avail cashless out-patient and in-patient healthcare facilities at around 4700 recognized hospitals, within and outside the State.
The government has designated the State’s Information department as the nodal department for the implementation of Group Mediclaim Health Insurance scheme for accredited journalists.
Presently there are 326 accredited journalists in the State, who can benefit from the scheme.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top