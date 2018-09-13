Govt launches health insurance scheme for accredited journalists

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 12:
The Governor’s administration Wednesday extended Group Mediclaim Health Insurance scheme to the accredited journalists in the State.
Under the scheme, an accredited journalist, along with five members of his or her family would be covered under a health insurance cover of Rs 6 lakh per annum at the yearly premium as admissible to the State government employees.
The family would include new born babies and aged parents within the age group of zero to 100 years.
The journalists, who opt for the insurance cover, can avail cashless out-patient and in-patient healthcare facilities at around 4700 recognized hospitals, within and outside the State.
The government has designated the State’s Information department as the nodal department for the implementation of Group Mediclaim Health Insurance scheme for accredited journalists.
Presently there are 326 accredited journalists in the State, who can benefit from the scheme.