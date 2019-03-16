Govt launches Chinar plantation drive

March 16, 2019 |

Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai Friday launched a massive Chinar plantation drive in Kashmir with a message to society at large to plant, protect and save the region's symbol and identity.

Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor said that one way of saving these rare trees was to plant ten new ones in place of each tree being felled. He said that it was the responsibility of civil society to cooperate with the government and help to protect these rare trees, which has huge botanical potential and cultural value in the Kashmir.

"The Floriculture Department has distributed Chinar trees in all the districts, which will be simultaneously planted during the drive," Ganai said. "If we want to do something big in saving the Chinar trees, we all must work in close coordination and help them to grow in a suitable environment," he said.

The plantation function was held at the Polo-View Park, Srinagar, which was attended by a large number of civil society members, officials from Department of Tourism, Floriculture, Department of School Education and Department of Higher Education.

On the occasion, Ganai planted several Chinar trees inside the park preemies. He urged heads of the educational institutions, especially students to plant chinar saplings in their schools and colleges. "We must plant trees if we want to save our environment and future," he added.

Pertinently, Chinar trees, which are locally known as 'Boen', have been dwindling since the last four decades. Every year March 15 is observed as the Chinar Day.

Earlier, Director School Education, Kashmir, Muhammad Yunis Malik, Director Floriculture, Kashmir and noted satirist and poet, Zareef Ahmad Zareef also spoke on the occasion about the importance of Chinar trees and its relationship with the culture of Kashmir.