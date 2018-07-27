Govt keeps Shabir Shah’s daughter’s passport application pending

Sameer Showkin LoneSrinagar:
Sama Shabir Shah, the daughter of senior separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah, who recently topped class 12th CBSE examination in J&K, has been left high and dry as the state government has kept his passport application pending for the last six months.
Sama has got admission in University of Manchester for the LLB Course and is supposed to complete the formalities by the end of this month. “I have just few days left to visit the university and complete the admission formalities. But the authorities have not issued passport to me. I got the call from university today as well. I am yet to get passport ,” Sama told Rising Kashmir.
Literally worried, Sama said she will lose one precious year of education and it may shatter her dreams, if she is not given the passport on time.
“I don’t know why I am being punished,” she said.
Sama’s mother, Dr Bilqees Shah said that her daughter is being punished because of her father. “It is a political revenge and nothing else. It should not happen,” she said.
Dr Bilkees said that she had also met ADG CID of J&K Police. “He told me that he had to interview the girl about her future plans. And later he assured he would try his best. The ADG told me that getting passport is no big deal but your family is a bit different. We have to get permission from Delhi,” she said.
Bilkees said: “Two days before the Eid, we met SSP CID. He said they have to talk to governor and to Delhi. We were asked to write another application. Sama wrote the application, but nothing happened.”
The family later approached the court. The court has directed the passport officer to explain the whole issue in two days, she said.
“We would check the online status of the passport and it would say pending at CID office. Last night I checked it again and the online status says it is under review at passport office. It has given me some hope that something may happen,” said Dr Bilkees.