Govt keen to tap Ladakh's immense tourism potential: CS

Rising Kashmir NewsLeh, January 18:
Chief Secretary B.V.R Subramanyam Friday said that Leh district of frontier Ladakh region possesses immense tourism potential and the Governor’s administration is keen to upgrade its tourism-related infrastructure to attract increased tourist footfall to the region.
The CS made these remarks at a meeting with Executive Councillors of LAHDC, Leh headed by Chairman and CEC, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal here.
Expressing happiness over the increasing trend of tourist inflow to Leh, touching around 3 lakh mark last season with 50,000 foreigners, the Chief Secretary stressed on LAHDC Leh to work out a master plan for guiding tourism sector towards inclusive and sustainable development of the district.
On the occasion, CEC Namgyal thanked Chief Secretary for his intervention in fulfilling long pending demands of Leh district including sanctioning of Cluster University for Ladakh, Khaltse Degree College, filling up of 33 posts of Medical Officers and up-gradation of SNM Hospital from 150 to 300 bed capacity.
A charter of demand and issues were taken up with Chief Secretary by CEC, Deputy Chairman and Executive Councillors, like inclusion of villages along ALC bordering China in Changthang region under reservation policy for recruitment to various posts, grant of 10% SDA in favour of State Government Employees serving in Leh for which the State Government has in principle agreed.
Besides, special consideration for regularization of casual labours of PWD Circle Leh and PDC Leh in view of the peculiar working condition in the District, inclusion of left out villages in BADP schemes, creation of posts in LREDA.
They further sought creation of separate Hydraulic PWD Circle, Leh and three more Hydraulic Special Sub Divisions, creation of 124 posts of Bhoti and Arabic teachers, up-gradation of PHCs of Nyoma and Khaltse to SDH, creation of posts for Nubra Development Authority, PRC signing authority for Khaltsi and Liker Sub Divisions, financial support for organic project of Leh district and release of funds from higher education to EJM College Leh, establishment of Ice Hockey Academy at Leh.
Responding to the demands, the Chief Secretary assured to give due consideration to all the projected demands.
Principal Secretary, Planning & Development Rohit Kansal, Deputy Chairman Gyal P Wangyal, Executive Councilor for Agriculture, Phuntsog Stanzin, Executive Councilor for Health Tsering Sandup and DC/CEO, LAHDC, Leh Avny Lavasa were also present in the meeting.