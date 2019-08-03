Govt itself created scare which has no justification: Soz

August 03, 2019 16:25:00 | Agencies

Alleging that the Central government itself created scare by asking pilgrims and tourists to leave Kashmir valley, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Prof Saifuddin Soz on Saturday said that it has no justification.

''While it is true that Kashmir's security situation cannot be described as normal, the scare that prevails now, was certainly caused by the government itself,'' Soz said in a statement here, this afternoon.

First of all, the government is itself responsible for deepening the fear-psychosis by requisitioning more and more of Para-forces within the Valley. Then, the government itself issued the advisory, asking the Yatris to leave and telling tourists to pack and leave the state. What is the justification for this level of nervousness?,'' he asked.