Govt issues MCC instructions for ULB polls

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 28:
The Government Friday issued instructions regarding enforcement of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) that came into force with the announcement of the schedule for the conduct of elections to the Urban and Rural Local Bodies in the State.
According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, there shall be a total ban on the transfer of officers/ employees who are connected with the conduct of elections to the municipal bodies till the completion of the electoral process.
However, in cases where the transfer of an officer/ official is considered absolutely necessary in public interest, the concerned Administrative Secretary may approach the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K with full justification and obtain prior clearance before issuance of any such order.
“In addition, all officers/officials who are involved in the conduct of Local Bodies Elections including Designated Police Officers shall be under the administrative control of the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K for superintendence and discipline,” it said adding all the District Election Officers (Deputy Commissioners) and District Superintendent of Police are enjoined upon to strictly adhere to the instructions issued by the Chief Electoral Officer to ensure free and fair elections.