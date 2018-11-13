About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Govt issues avalanche warning in Kashmir

Published at November 13, 2018 06:51 PM 0Comment(s)2115views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The Government Tuesday issued an avalanche warming in Kashmir  following a spell of fresh snowfall on the higher reaches of Valley. 

“Divisional Commissioner Kashmir has issued avalanche warning from 12 Nov to 13 Nov  in avalanche prone areas of Bandipora/Baramulla/Anantnag/ Kulgam/ Budgam/ Kupwara/ Ganderbal/Leh & Kargil districts,” Department of Information and Public Relations  wrote on Twitter. 

“People of these areas have been asked not to venture out in avalanche prone areas,” it said. 

Earlier, reports said the road connecting Machil and Keran with Kupwara town were closed for vehicular movement.

However, the road connecting Tanghdar with Kupwara is open for traffic.

Authorities also suspended traffic on Bandipora-Gurez road following fresh snowfall at Razdan Pass.

Already historic Mughal road was for traffic till 15 November while one-way traffic was plying on Srinagar-Jammu highway.

 

