Govt issues appointment orders of 921 Medical Officers

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
To augment health care facilities in the rural and far flung areas of the state, Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department today issued appointment orders to 921 Medical Officers recruited on fast track basis.
To fast track the recruitment process, the H&ME Department had made relevant provisions in the rules and SRO, which paved the way for making the recruitment process a time bound exercise.
Pertinently, the department had referred one thousand vacancies of Medical Officers (MOs) of the Jammu and Kashmir Health and Family Welfare (Gazetted) Service to the J&K Public Service Commission (JKPSC) for making selections. After conducting the written examination, the J&K Public Service Commission finally recommended 921 candidates for selection as Medical Officers.
The H&ME department said it has completed the process of recruitment in a record time of three months and issued appointment orders to the selected candidates.