To augment health care facilities in the rural and far flung areas of the state, Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department today issued appointment orders to 921 Medical Officers recruited on fast track basis. To fast track the recruitment process, the H&ME Depa...More
The Department of Science and Technology and public broadcaster Doordarshan Tuesday launched two science channels-- DD Science and India Science, officials said. Speaking at the launch of the free-to-air channels, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said developing...More
An Indian national was among the four killed in the bomb attack in Afghanistan's capital on Monday, theMinistry of External Affairssaid and called for the perpetrators of the assault as well as those who provide them shelter to be brought to justice expeditiously. A bomb exp...More
Freezing temperatures and the lack of medical care have killed at least 15 displaced Syrian children in recent weeks, theUnited Nationsreported Tuesday. TheUN Children Fund(UNICEF) said eight of them had died as a result of freezing temperatures in theRukban campin southeast...More
Nine labourers were killed when their van was buried in a suddenlandslidein mountainous northern Pakistan, authorities said. The incident occurred on Monday night near Khushi point on the Karakoram Highway, authorities confirmed. Rescue workers "have successfully recovered t...More
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has requested External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to re-issue visa to a woman Maroofa Jan (a Pakistan-adminstered Kashmir) resident, who got married to a Kashmiri 20 years ago and has two sons. President of the Peopl...More
TheJammu and Kashmiradministration has approved the formation of two women police battalions and creation of 2,014 posts for them, aiming to increasing their representation in the force and help tackle gender-based violence, anofficialsaid. TheState Administrative Council(SA...More
A BSFofficerwas killed on Tuesday in sniper fire from across the border in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials of the border guarding force said. They saidAssistantCommandantVinay Prasadwas hit by a sniper shot at about 10:50 am when he and his patrol party were...More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday accused the past governments at the Centre of ruling like "sultanates" and neglecting the country's rich heritage. He said the government led by him is committed not only to conserving and preserving the country's rich cultural heritage ...More
The Indian Army will not hesitate to take strong action to deal with militant activities along the border with Pakistan, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said on Tuesday. The country along India's western border is providing support to militant groups and the Indian Army is deali...More
A Delhi court Tuesday fixed January 19 for consideration of charge sheet against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the 2016 JNU sedition case. The court put up the matter for hearing on the date as Chief Metrop...More
Unknown persons forced entered into JK Bank branch Mandi in Poonch district and ransacked property besides damaging CCTVs on intervening night of Jan 14 and 15. Whether or not the attackers decamped with any cash is being investigated, a police official said. He said a cas...More
The inhabitants of Kehnusa village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday staged protest demonstration against power Development Department (PDD) against unscheduled electricity supply. The protestors blocked Bandipora-Sopore road, disrupting vehicular movem...More
The Taliban on Tuesday claimed responsibility for a powerful truck bomb attack in Kabul that ripped through surrounding neighbourhoods, killing at least four people and wounding more than 100, in the latest assault on the Afghan capital. In a grim message, the militants als...More
A severe cold wave gripped Kashmir on Tuesday, bringing down temperatures below the freezing point, according to Meteorological department. The weather would remain generally cloudy during the next 24 hours, a weather official said. 'Chillai Kalan', The 40-day long period ...More
A 70-year-old man was found dead at Leharwalpora area of Bandipora district on Tuesday morning. The deceased, it is said, was a beggar and he is believed to have died of severe cold. The deceased was identified as Abdullah Khan of Sumlar Bandipora. “The man has died ...More
The United Nations says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and stressed again that a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is the only path to peace. Guterres' strong backing for an independent Palestinian st...More
