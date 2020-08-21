Govt invites online applications

August 21, 2020 00:00:00 | RK News

Social Welfare Department, J&K Government, has invited on-line applications from eligible students belonging to the Minority Communities as notified by the Government of India viz; Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Zoroastrians (Parsis) and Jains of the UT of J&K) pursuing studies in India, in a Government or Recognized Private University, Institute, College, or School.

The on-line implementation of Pre-matric, Post-matric and Merit-cum-Means Based Scholarship will be done through the common National Scholarship Portal at www.scholarships.gov.in (a link of the site is also made available in the website of this Ministry i.e www.minorityaffairs.gov.in of Mobile App- National Scholarships (NSP).

Only online applications under these Schemes will be accepted and no request for offline applications will be entertained. It will be necessary for the eligible applicants to provide Aadhaar number, while applying for scholarship and in case an individual does not possess Aadhar one can provide the details of alternate identification documents as stated in the Gazette Notification available on National Scholarship Portal (NSP).

The Scheme-wise Time-line for submission/verification of online applications for Scholarship by Students/Institutes, besides eligibility criteria for the same has also been prescribed by the department.

Submission of Online applications for all the three categories viz Pre-Matric Scholarship, post-Matric scholarship and Merit-cum-Means Based Scholarship, for students is open from August 16, 2020 to October 31, 2020 and last date for verification of online applications by Institute Nodal Officer (First Level) is November 15, 2020.

The academic eligibility criteria for pre-matric Scholarship is 50% or equivalent grade in the previous final examination and the income criteria is Rs 1 lakh. The course being pursued should be of minimum one year duration.

Similarly, the academic eligibility for Post-Matric Scholarship and Merit-cum-Means Based Scholarship is same as for pre-Matric (50% or equivalent grade in the previous final examination), while the income criteria is Rs 2 lakh and Rs 2.50 lakh, respectively.

The applicants are advised to apply online against any one of the scholarship schemes on the website of National Scholarship Portal. The Scholarship will be provided to only two students of one Parent. A scholarship holder under this Scheme will not avail any other scholarship/stipend for pursuing the same course/class from any other agency/Department. The Students are advised to read the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) section available on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) homepage of the website for filling up of Online application and greater clarity.

The Applicant is also advised to share bank account details of the accounts that is in active mode and compliant viz-a-viz the bank's instructions, so that payment of Scholarship does not fail.

