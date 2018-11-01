Govt institutionalizing corruption in JK: MLA Rasheed

Urges Guv to sack all re-engaged employees
Kupwara:
Seeking immediate termination of all those retired “blue-eyed bureaucrats” and employees who have been reengaged by successive governments, AIP President, Engineer Abdul Rasheed on Wednesday said that government was “institutionalizing corruption in various forms.”
Urging Governor, Satya Pal Malik, to prove his words if he meant to bring transparency in the system. “It is high time for the Governor to investigate all backdoor entries made during past ten years and especially by almost every single minister in PDP, BJP government,” he said.
“The records reveal that the ministers have violated all norms and accommodated their blue eyed persons in various departments and if Governor is sincere in giving justice to youth of the state he must collect courage to probe every such appointment.”
He alleged that even SPOs were engaged on political considerations and the “racket” became a money making machine for the ministers and few police officers.
He said that giving away incentives, promotions, rewards, perks and privileges in the name of carrying out anti-militancy operations is the worst form of legalized corruption.” Rasheed urged Governor to probe and cancel all the appointments made in the state legislative assembly and council since 2008 by violating all norms.