Published at August 15, 2018


Govt. initiates action against cultural academy for technical glitch at I-Day function

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The Government has initiated action against the officials of cultural academy for technical glitch in the audio system during the 15 August function at Sher-e-Kashmir stadium here.

Rising Kashmir has learnt that Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan has initiated action against officials of cultural academy for technical fault in the audio system during the cultural programme proceedings.

The audio system failed to respond at least thrice during the cultural performance of CRPF, BSF’s Bangra dancers and traditional cultural performance by Kashmiri men and women at the stadium.

The main 15 Aug functioning Srinagar was presided over by Governor Narinder Nath Vohra, while a large number of police officers and civil officials attended the function. 

The technical glitch led to an embarrassment prompting the Divisional commissioner to order action against the officials of state cultural academy.

Khan could not be reached for immediate comments. 

