Govt increases one time tax on vehicles in JK

August 02, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday increased the one-time tax on all the vehicles to 9 percent.

According to the government order issued by Principal Secretary to Government, Transport Department, Asgar Hassan Samoon, the government will charge the tax on all the Motor Vehicles using any public road in the state.

"As per SRO, 492, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Jammu and Kashmir Motor Vehicle Taxation Act, 1957 and in supersession of all previous notifications issued on the subject, the government hereby direct that the tax shall be levied on Motor Vehicles using any public road in the state of Jammu and Kashmir at the above rates," reads an order.

According to the new order, on all motor vehicles, there will be a one-time tax @ 9 percent of the cost of vehicle and on motor cycles costing above 1.5 lakh there will be a one-time tax @10 percent of the cost of vehicle.

Principal Secretary to Government, Transport Department, Asgar Samoon told Rising Kashmir that the levied tax will be according to the cost of the vehicles.

" One time tax will be levied on all the new vehicles including motor cycles as per their cost. There is no tax on all the Scooties and vehicles which are below 1.5 lakhs or below 1 lakh. There was already a tax on the vehicles but now the tax will be levied as per the percentage," he said.

On July 31st last month, Rajya Sabha has passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, to amend the provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988.

The Bill, which aims to enforce stricter penalties for road traffic violations, has been passed with three Government amendments and will need to go back to the Lok Sabha.

"The much-needed amendments will improve road safety, facilitate citizens in their dealings with transport departments, strengthen rural & public transport, and most importantly enhance last-mile connectivity through automation, computerization and online services," Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways and MSME had said.

He also maintained that the bill would, in no way, encroach upon the powers and authorities of the states. He further said that the Bill will provide an efficient, safe and corruption-free transport system in the country.