About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
August 02, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Govt increases one time tax on vehicles in JK

 Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday increased the one-time tax on all the vehicles to 9 percent.
According to the government order issued by Principal Secretary to Government, Transport Department, Asgar Hassan Samoon, the government will charge the tax on all the Motor Vehicles using any public road in the state.
"As per SRO, 492, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Jammu and Kashmir Motor Vehicle Taxation Act, 1957 and in supersession of all previous notifications issued on the subject, the government hereby direct that the tax shall be levied on Motor Vehicles using any public road in the state of Jammu and Kashmir at the above rates," reads an order.
According to the new order, on all motor vehicles, there will be a one-time tax @ 9 percent of the cost of vehicle and on motor cycles costing above 1.5 lakh there will be a one-time tax @10 percent of the cost of vehicle.
Principal Secretary to Government, Transport Department, Asgar Samoon told Rising Kashmir that the levied tax will be according to the cost of the vehicles.
" One time tax will be levied on all the new vehicles including motor cycles as per their cost. There is no tax on all the Scooties and vehicles which are below 1.5 lakhs or below 1 lakh. There was already a tax on the vehicles but now the tax will be levied as per the percentage," he said.
On July 31st last month, Rajya Sabha has passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, to amend the provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988.
The Bill, which aims to enforce stricter penalties for road traffic violations, has been passed with three Government amendments and will need to go back to the Lok Sabha.
"The much-needed amendments will improve road safety, facilitate citizens in their dealings with transport departments, strengthen rural & public transport, and most importantly enhance last-mile connectivity through automation, computerization and online services," Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways and MSME had said.
He also maintained that the bill would, in no way, encroach upon the powers and authorities of the states. He further said that the Bill will provide an efficient, safe and corruption-free transport system in the country.

Latest News

Sgr-Jmu highway reopens for traffic, landslide debris cleared

Sgr-Jmu highway reopens for traffic, landslide debris cleared

Aug 01 | Agencies
Rasheed urges NC to reveal details of meeting with PM

Rasheed urges NC to reveal details of meeting with PM

Aug 01 | Rising Kashmir News
LS passes amendments to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

LS passes amendments to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
Pak to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Friday: Foreign O ...

Pak to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Friday: Foreign O ...

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
Congress calls Kashmir Policy Planning group meeting on Friday

Congress calls Kashmir Policy Planning group meeting on Friday

Aug 01 | Rising Kashmir News
Unnao case: BJP expels accused MLA Senger

Unnao case: BJP expels accused MLA Senger

Aug 01 | Agencies
Two pc hike in Hardship Allowance of J&K Police personnel

Two pc hike in Hardship Allowance of J&K Police personnel

Aug 01 | Agencies
Consumers using up to 200 units electricity need not pay bills: Kejriw ...

Consumers using up to 200 units electricity need not pay bills: Kejriw ...

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
UAE to launch Arab world

UAE to launch Arab world's first spacecraft to Mars in July 2020

Aug 01 | PTI
Unemployment a ticking time-bomb that can explode anytime: Tarigami

Unemployment a ticking time-bomb that can explode anytime: Tarigami

Aug 01 | Rising Kashmir News
NC MPs meet Modi, discuss Kashmir situation

NC MPs meet Modi, discuss Kashmir situation

Aug 01 | Junaid Kathju
CASO underway in orchards of Shopian village

CASO underway in orchards of Shopian village

Aug 01 | Javid Sofi
Job consultancy owner arrested in Budgam: Police

Job consultancy owner arrested in Budgam: Police

Aug 01 | RK Online Desk
Civilian injured as India, Pak troops trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

Civilian injured as India, Pak troops trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

Aug 01 | Agencies
President Kovind gives assent to triple talaq bill

President Kovind gives assent to triple talaq bill

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
Police arrests 5 burglars, recovers stolen property in Budgam

Police arrests 5 burglars, recovers stolen property in Budgam

Aug 01 | RK Online Desk
US sanctions Iran

US sanctions Iran's foreign minister

Aug 01 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Police arrests Hizb millitant in Budgam

Police arrests Hizb millitant in Budgam

Aug 01 | RK Online Desk
Arrested man

Arrested man 'spying' for India, claims Pak police

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
August 02, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Govt increases one time tax on vehicles in JK

              

 Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday increased the one-time tax on all the vehicles to 9 percent.
According to the government order issued by Principal Secretary to Government, Transport Department, Asgar Hassan Samoon, the government will charge the tax on all the Motor Vehicles using any public road in the state.
"As per SRO, 492, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Jammu and Kashmir Motor Vehicle Taxation Act, 1957 and in supersession of all previous notifications issued on the subject, the government hereby direct that the tax shall be levied on Motor Vehicles using any public road in the state of Jammu and Kashmir at the above rates," reads an order.
According to the new order, on all motor vehicles, there will be a one-time tax @ 9 percent of the cost of vehicle and on motor cycles costing above 1.5 lakh there will be a one-time tax @10 percent of the cost of vehicle.
Principal Secretary to Government, Transport Department, Asgar Samoon told Rising Kashmir that the levied tax will be according to the cost of the vehicles.
" One time tax will be levied on all the new vehicles including motor cycles as per their cost. There is no tax on all the Scooties and vehicles which are below 1.5 lakhs or below 1 lakh. There was already a tax on the vehicles but now the tax will be levied as per the percentage," he said.
On July 31st last month, Rajya Sabha has passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, to amend the provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988.
The Bill, which aims to enforce stricter penalties for road traffic violations, has been passed with three Government amendments and will need to go back to the Lok Sabha.
"The much-needed amendments will improve road safety, facilitate citizens in their dealings with transport departments, strengthen rural & public transport, and most importantly enhance last-mile connectivity through automation, computerization and online services," Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways and MSME had said.
He also maintained that the bill would, in no way, encroach upon the powers and authorities of the states. He further said that the Bill will provide an efficient, safe and corruption-free transport system in the country.

News From Rising Kashmir

;