Govt increases honorarium for elected reps of Municipal Bodies

June 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Government has increased the honorarium and other facilities to Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Councillors of the Municipal Corporations of Jammu and Srinagar.

In accordance with the notification issued by the Government, the Mayor shall be paid an honorarium of rupees fifty thousand per month besides his allowances as a councillor. Similarly, the Deputy Mayor shall be paid an honorarium of Rupees twenty-five thousand per month besides his allowances as a Councillor.

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor shall also be entitled to use Corporation vehicle for official purpose, have landline connection at office and residence besides telephone facility subject to a monthly ceiling of rupees one thousand. They shall also be entitled to claim HRA not exceeding of Rs. five thousand per month in case they do not have any accommodation within the territorial limits of the Corporation.

The Corporators of Municipal Corporations shall be paid monthly honorarium of Rs. ten thousand besides sitting allowance of Rs. One thousand for attending the meeting of the Corporation.

Similarly, the honorarium of President, Vice President and members of Municipal Councils/Committees have also been increased. The honorarium of the President shall be Rupees fifteen thousand and that of Vice President of the Municipal Councils and Municipal Committees shall be Rupees ten thousand and Rupees eight thousand respectively.

The Councilors of Municipal Councils and Municipal Committees shall be paid monthly honorarium of Rs. 5000 and Rs. 4000 respectively besides sitting allowance of Rs. seven hundred fifty and Rs. five hundred respectively for attending the meeting of the Council/Committee. They shall also be entitled to reimbursement of usage of telephone facility subject to monthly ceiling of Rs five hundred.