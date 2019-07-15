Govt increase 13 seats in Dental College Srinagar

July 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Central government has increased intake capacity in BDS Course by 13 seats at Government Dental College & Hospital, Srinagar for the current session.

“The Central Government has granted permission for increase of seats in existing BDS course from 50 to 63 at Government Dental College & Hospital, Srinagar for the academic session 2019-20 for implementation of 10per cent reservation of seats for EWS candidates in compliance with the Constitution (103rd amendment) Act, 2019,” reads an order issued by the government lies with Kashmir News Service (KNS) said.

“The process of renewal of permission in the increased intake capacity will continue till such time the expansion of its facilities is completed and the course is recognized against the increased intake,” it said.

“Any admissions made in violation of the above condition will be treated as irregular and action under the provisions of the Dentists Act, 1948 and Regulations made thereunder shall be taken,” it added.