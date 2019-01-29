Govt in slumber, Kashmir plunging into darkness: PDP

Party slams admin over erratic power supplies, mounting water scarcity
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 28:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed the Governor administration over leaving the people of Kashmir in lurch amid the harsh winter period coupled with the acute paucity of essentials.
PDP General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura while visiting scores of areas of central Kashmir’s Chrar-e-Sharif met several people’s delegations who appraised him about the hardships they have been facing in absence of essential services.
Touring Sursyar, Bonyar Bonen Nowhar Shumnag Hashroo Panzan Bachroo, and other areas, Hanjura termed it worrisome that locals have been left in the lurch and there has been no proper mechanism put in place by the government to ensure smooth supply of water and electricity.
He added that the higher areas of Chrar-e-Sharif continue to remain snowbound and roads also are shut. “The situation on the ground is enough to falsify the government claims of snow clearance and ensuring smooth supply of water and power. The fact is that the administration has left the people in dire straits and it cares least for their well being,” Hanjura said.
The PDP General Secretary added that scores areas even today continue to reel under darkness and the government has been paying no heed to such dreadful crises looming menacingly large on the ground.
Hanjura urged the Governor administration to restore water and electricity in the affected areas at the earliest and ensure proper snow clearance mechanism in the higher reaches.