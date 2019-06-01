Govt in slumber as mutton sells at Rs 500/kg

June 01, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Despite rates fixed by the government, mutton retailers continue to sell meat at exorbitant rates.

The Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) has notified mutton Rs 400 for per Kg of mutton. However, the dealers are fleecing customers in Srinagar and other parts of the valley ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"The administration has failed to curb the prices of mutton. Dealers are openly selling meat at Rs 500 in market," said Ghulam Hassan, a resident of Hazratbal Dargah.

Tariq Ahad, another customer from old mutton rates are so high they most people find it unaffordable.

According to official estimates, Kashmir has consumes 5500 animals (sheep and goats) which is estimated to be around 70,000 kgs of meat.

Mutton prices have gone from Rs 125 in 2008 to Rs 340/kg in 2013 and now the retailers are selling it at Rs 500 per kg in 2019.

The hike in mutton rates is putting extra burden on pockets of common people.

Director DFCS&CA Kashmir, Muhammad Qasim Wani told Rising Kashmir that the number of FIRs have been lodged against the violators.

"We are receiving complaints from different places. We have lodged FIRs and closed some shops. We are raiding the mutton retailers and take action against them. They have to adhere to the approved rate by the government," he said.

He said the retailers are selling mutton at different prices at different places. " They sell it at Rs 500, Rs 460 and Rs 440. The government has set Rs 400 per kg. We are taking action against them."

Wani, blamed frequent highway closure for price hike. " We have fixed the mutton rate before three years. After eid, we will look into the matter."

However, All Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir Wholesale Mutton Dealers' Association, General Secretary, Mehraj-Ud-Din Ganie told Rising Kashmir that the mutton rates were high due to the highway closure.

He said, this year, the overall consumption of Mutton in Kashmir was less than 50 percent. "There was a very less consumption of mutton from the month of November in 2018 till now."

"Dealers suffered losses to the tune of Rs 25 crore in the first five months of this year. There was a shortage of mutton and the consumption was very less compared to the previous year," he said adding that previous year the dealers sold mutton worth Rs 6 crore a day.

He said, in the first 15 days of Ramadan, the mutton consumption was almost negligible. "But now, we get the trucks as the Eid is approaching."

As per, Genie, the mutton is being sold at high rates since long time and the government is acting a mute spectator.

“There are many problems. Above all, highway is a big problem. Whenever, we try to control the rates outside. The dealers are shutting down the market. In addition, our loaded trucks were stuck on the highway for 10 to 15 days," he said.

He said, for every truck, they have to pay extra Rs 25000. “Even, no truck driver is ready to travel to Kashmir due to the worst condition of highway. The truck drivers don't want to get stuck for 10 days on a highway."

The dealers also said that number of marriages is to be held after Eid-ul-Fitr for which people have already placed orders.

“The marriage season will obviously get affected. We don't know, mutton will be available in time. Traveling through highway is very unpredictable. The livestock trucks are being stopped for 10 to 15 days. Due to it, the rates are getting higher," he said.

He said the people have placed orders for marriages and they don’t know how to manage the mutton supply at exorbitant rates. The government should come forward and solve the issues,” Ganie said.

Mostly sheep are imported from Delhi, Amritsar and Rajasthan.