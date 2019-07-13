Govt in slumber as Anchar, Khushalsar, Gilsar Lakes under threat

July 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference party leader and Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi sought elucidation from the Ministry of Environment on the pitiable condition of the Anchar, Kushal Sar and Gilsar lakes in the valley.

In response to the query raised by party President Dr Farooq Abdullah, the concerned ministry said, “The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has admitted that three important water bodies of Srinagar Anchar Sar, Khushal SAR and Gilsar face grave threat. I reply to a question asked by Dr Farooq Abdullah, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate change stated that three lakes are facing pollution from untreated sewage.”

The Minister heading the concerned ministry further stated, “The State Government had not submitted proposal for revival of three lakes though it could propose to bring the lakes within ambit of National Plan for Conservation of Aquatic Ecosystem.”

Prakash Javadekar Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change however assured Hasnain Masoodi, Member of Parliament from Anantnag who met him at his office that the ministry would ask the State Government to put a proposal forthwith and once proposal is received it shall expeditiously processe.

Meanwhile Hasnain Masoodi has urged the incumbent governor administration of the state to submit a detailed project report in this direction to the concerned ministry.