Govt imposes toll tax on movement of vehicles on highway

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

No toll tax for locals living within 20 kms radius: Div Com

The government has decided that people living within 20 km on both sides of newly-established toll plaza on Srinagar-Jammu highway at Chursoo, Sangam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district would not have to pay the travel fee.

“The locals will be issued free travel passes for free movement,” Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Khan said.

He said the toll plaza has been made operational from today and commercial vehicles would have to pay the fee while crossing through it.

Several motorists today refused to pay tax ay toll plaza, calling the move ‘harsh’.

The toll plaza was made operational at Sangam today and every light-motor vehicle crossing it was charged Rs 85.

Chaos and confusion prevailed on the Highway after commuters refused to pay what they termed as ‘unreasonable’ rate charged by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as toll tax near Kachkoot on Srinagar-Jammu Highway.

Majority of the commuters objected to the order and refused to pay the tax while some of the commuters raised anti-government slogans and accused Government of India (GoI) of harassing people of Kashmir on the one or the other pre-text.

An official from NHAI said they are only following the directions from the top.

“We have been asked to collect Rs 85 for single journey and Rs 70 for to and fro travel and we are doing that despite strong objection from the local population,” he said. (Additional inputs from KNS)