Govt ignoring our genuine demands: HTEA

Srinagar, May1 16:
Health Technical Employees Association (HTEA) Wednesday accused the government of ignoring the genuine demands of the technical cadre.
Addressing media persons here HTEA representatives highlighted the demands like removal of pay anomaly, technical grade, risk allowance, DPCs, time bound promotions, two and half day salary, creation of posts, identical posts,7th CPC and cadre review.
Chairman HTEA, Z.A Khan, President Gazi Fayaz, Vice President Zargar Gulzar, Media sect. Javid Bhat, General Secretary, Javid Ahmad Teli, Secretary Jahangir Javed, vice president North Ishfaq Rasool and other provisional and district bodies members were present in the press conference held to press for the resolution of their grievances.
The Association said these demands of the technical cadre were projected many times but the government never took them seriously. “Recently our leadership approached the higher authorities but no attention was paid. We again request the government to redress our grievances on fast track basis; otherwise we will start an indefinite strike after Eid. Being the backbone of the health sector, we hope urgent attention will be paid towards our demands,” the association representatives said.