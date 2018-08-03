Govt ignores trauma care in Kashmir

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Aug 2:
The trauma care continues to be a no-priority in Valley hospitals as cure and control of injuries due to Road Traffic Accidents (RTA) has not been a main concern due to lack of a clear-cut government policy.
An official in the health department said there are six approved trauma hospitals (Leh, Kargil, Gund (Ganderbal), Kangan, Anantnag, Qazigund).
He, however, said these trauma hospitals exist in papers only.
In India, J&K figures at the top in deaths caused due to RTA.
The RTA is third leading cause of Disability-Adjusted Life Years (DALYS) for both sexes and second leading cause of death among males in the state.
“Road traffic injuries are leading cause of death among people aged between 15 and 29 years. As such, RTA has a high ranking as a cause of death and disability in J&K but it has not received a concomitant recognition,” said the official.
The health department has prepared the first health policy draft recently to overhaul health care in JK. The draft has uncovered many government failures in the health sector over the years.
“The control of injuries due to RTA has not been a priority in the state due to dearth of trauma hospitals,” the policy draft has noted.
It calls for effective measures including involvement of multiple sectors transport, police, health, education to reduce RTAs.
“Action also needs to be taken to address road safety. Effective interventions include designing safer infrastructure and incorporating road safety features into land-use and transport planning,” the policy has suggested.
It focusses on improving the safety features of vehicles and post-crash care for victims of road crashes, setting and enforcing laws relating to key risks, and raising public awareness.
The draft noted that trauma hospitals need to be setup every 20 kilometers along the Highway with adequately trained staff and critical care ambulances.
The construction of trauma-care-cum sub-district hospital in north Kashmir’s Pattan township is going on at snail’s pace. The construction of the hospital began in 2002 and it is yet to be completed.
“It is under construction. The patients especially those who meet accidents die while being shifted to the tertiary care hospitals due to lack of treatment facilities on time,” a doctor at SDH Pattan said.
Director General Health Services Kashmir, Dr Saleem Ur Rehman said they require manpower for trauma care in the hospitals including deployment of doctors and paramedical staff.
He said the district hospitals are providing trauma care but extensive trauma services could only be provided once there is separate manpower.
There are only two emergency/trauma hospitals in the valley -- one each at Kulgam and Srinagar. It raises eyebrows over the lackadaisical approach of authorities on this critical issue.
Rehman said they have recently started first responder course in Kashmir Skill and Simulation Centre, Dhobiwan which is a way forward in empowering the public to take care of victims on spot before hospital care.
