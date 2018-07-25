Govt Housing Colony Chanapora sans water supply

Will hit streets if water supply is not restored: Locals
Will hit streets if water supply is not restored: Locals
Srinagar, Jul 24:
The residents of Government Housing Colony Chanapora on Tuesday expressed resentment against Public Health Engineering (PHE) department over the water crises in their area.
The locals while accusing the higher ups here have demanded immediate redressal of their grievances.
Locals while talking with Kashmir News Service (KNS) said that the area is lacking water supply from a week due to which dwellers are facing acute problems.
They said “amid scorching heat, we are being deprived of the drinking water facility.”
“We are being deprived from the facility from last one week but no official has taken our problem seriously. Whenever we communicated officials we have been told department is cleaning Kralpora Water Plant but despite passing a week, water supply is yet to be restored,” locals alleged.
“We are facing difficulties and administration is deliberately isolating us. If water supply in the area is not restored immediately, we are compelled to hit the roads,” locals threatened.
They also appealed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar to take effective measures for restoration of water supply in the area. (KNS)