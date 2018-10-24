Govt hospitals

Dear Editor,
This is regarding the poor conditions of government hospitals in our state. Most of the patient care in hospitals is taken care of by nurses and junior doctors. Senior doctors and consultants receive hefty salaries but can be seen only for few hours in the hospitals. In government hospitals attendants are not allowed during the day and only one attendant can stay in the hospital. It is good practice, but if the attendant feels the staff is not paying attention to the patient as often nurses need to be told about the condition of the patient and time when medicine is to be given, he has nowhere to go. Single attendant also feels tired as he keeps waking during night. If hospitals will prove to take complete care of the patients not even single attendant will be required to stay in the hospital. We request the government to pay surprise visits to the hospitals and the officials will see what is happening in them.
Yaseen Manzoor