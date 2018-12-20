Govt helpless in filing report over ransacking, harassment of militant families, observes SHRC

Notices issued to Home Secy, DGP for factual report by March 6
Notices issued to Home Secy, DGP for factual report by March 6
Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
The State rights body on Wednesday said that the government and Police seem to be helpless in filing their report with regard to the case of ‘ransacking and harassment to militant families by government forces’.
The Double Bench (DB) of State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) of comprising two members of Commission Dilshad Shaheen and Abdul Hameed Mir, while hearing the case said, “It seems that Home Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) J&K are helpless in the matter as no response is coming forthwith from them, inspite of proper summons and reminders.”
The DB members while the petition directed the Chief Secretary to convene a meeting to solve the issue.
“It will be appropriate if Chief Secretary convenes the meeting of the concerned officials of Home department, Police and other security agencies also so that the problem can be looked into in its proper perspective,” DB said.
Chief Secretary shall do the same as early as possible and let the Commission know what has been the outcome of such meetings, DB said adding, “The appropriate sample submitted by the petitioner be also sent to Chief Secretary, so that the magnitude of the problem is visualized by him and he comes up with proper reply.”
The petitioner and Chairman of International Forum of Justice (IFJ) Ahsan Untoo said that the DB issued a notice to Chief Secretary asking him to file a detailed compliance report with regard to the total houses damaged during encounters between militants and forces this year.
Petitioner said, “The notice has also been issued to State home secretary, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and the DGP asking for a detailed report on the issue by March 6, 2019.”