Govt has zero tolerance for corruption: Advisor Ganai

Reviews progress on mega R&B, PMGSY projects, asks admin to maintain transparency
Srinagar:
Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai Monday stressed on maintaining transparency in the execution of works—saying that that government has zero tolerance policy against mismanagement and corruption.
He said this while reviewing the implementation of various developmental projects under Roads and Buildings and PMGSY. Ganai stressed on maintaining transparency in the execution of works—saying that Government has zero tolerance policy against mismanagement and misreporting about status of projects.
Stating that the accountability and transparency holds key to development, Ganai said the government will have zero tolerance for misreporting by officials with regard to the quality and quantity of various projects.
During the meeting, the Advisor was apprised about various connectivity projects that will be taken up in Jammu and Kashmir by the Works Department, including macadamisation of old roads, construction of new roads and bridges, etc. during this financial year.
The meeting was informed that 1812 Kms have been black topped, 498 Kms metalled, 435 shingled and 777 Kms fair weather road done during the current fiscal so far under different schemes including PMGSY.
Advisor asked the department to mobilize men and machinery to achieve the target of blacktopping of remaining road length in the state till the end of 2018.
The meeting was informed that 82 bridges will be completed by the end of this fiscal under languishing projects while 83 bridges will be completed by March 2020.
It was given out that an amount of Rs 872.02 crores have been spend by the end of September 2018 on different projects out of the total approved Capex budget of Rs 1583.12 crore.
Giving the breakup of the budget, meeting was informed that Rs 261.23 have been spend on regular schemes, 96.55 under CRF, 437.43 Cr under PMGSY, Rs 52.50 cr on Ring Roads in Kashmir and Jammu respectively.
Officials informed the Advisor that 322 Kms of road has been constructed to connect 53 habitations under 45 different schemes at the cost of Rs 130.22 Cr in PMGSY Phase I-IX till date.
In Phase-X of PMGSY, 468 Kms have been constructed at the cost of Rs 298.86 crores under 52 different schemes connecting 83 habitations of the state while under Phase XI and XII, 87 Kms have been constructed and Rs 22.62 Cr have been spent so far.
He directed the concerned officers to ensure time bound completion of the projects and asked them to submit the status report of each work to his office regularly.
The meeting also discussed the proposed projects worth Rs 42668 Crore under Prime Minister’s Development Package for the re-construction of Flood Damaged Infrastructure in the state.
The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary Public Works, Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Chief Engineer (R&B) Jammu Sudheer Shah, Chief Engineer Projects ORG DK Khanna, Chief Engineer MED, Raina, Chief Engineer PMGSY Jammu SP Manhas, Chief Engineer PMGSY (Kashmir) Ghulam Jeelani, MD JKPCC Vakar M Shonthu, Regional Officer NHAI Jammu, Hemraj, SEs from Leh and Kargil and other senior officers of the department attended the meeting.