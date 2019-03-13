Govt has registered 37000 unemployed youth: Bhagat

March 13, 2019 |

Commissioner Secretary Labour and Employment Sourabh Bhagat today took review of various centrally sponsored welfare schemes that are in vogue here.

The meeting was attended by Director Labor and Employment Yashpal Suman, Additional Secretary Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Joint Director Shahid Mehmood and other district and Career Counselling Officers.

The meeting was informed that 37000 unemployed youth have been registered.

Bhagat also took review of career counselling and guidance which also is counted among main functions of the department.

The scheme related to Self Help Groups of engineers was also reviewed and it was informed that so far 600 SHG's are registered with Labour and Employment department and a total of Rs 84 crore worth work has been provided to them by line departments.

The meeting was informed that till date 1,15,000 unorganised workers have been registered with the department and the data is being digitized.

While reviewing the number of workers registered under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojna scheme it was informed that 37000 workers have been registered under this scheme.

As per this scheme any worker in the age group of 18 to 40 yrs shall be given pension after paying regular instalment till 60 years.



