‘Govt has neglected Kashmiri language newspapers’

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 04:
The editors of Kashmiri language newspapers Monday criticized the Information Department for showing discrimination towards the vernacular newspapers while providing poor advertisements.
A delegation of editors of Kashmiri language newspapers said that the newspapers publishing in Kashmiri language require a hefty amount to translate Urdu and English news reports.
They said they are receiving meager amount from the information department saying that although they are by the conviction with Kashmiri culture and language but not happy with distribution.
“We are not meeting the printing costs and other expenditures since the inception of promoting the regional language newspapers affecting our work,” said one of the editors.
They praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing a gathering at Srinagar in Kashmir language and hoped that the PM would take steps for promotion of vernacular newspapers in the valley.
The editors appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik to intervene into the matter and solve their genuine issues.