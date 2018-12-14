Govt has failed to reach out to JK’s working class: Tarigami

Calls for united struggle to fight ‘anti-labour policies of BJP govt’
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Dec 13:
CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Thursday said J&K has been turned into a ‘police state’ and the state government has failed to reach out to the working class.
Targami while addressing a convention of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) members here said the working class of J&K should get ready for two-day strike against ‘neoliberal agenda of the ruling classes.’
“If anyone demands implementation of minimum wages scheme in J&K, police is using lathi charge, fake cases and they are being arrested. No one is taking care of the working class in the state, who are the backbone of every society,” Tarigami said.
“We should ensure country-wide general strike on 8th and 9th January, he said adding the strike will give a message to those forces who have implemented these policies blindly,” he said.
There are claims of economic growth but they do not carry any weight when the statistics reveal that 73 percent of the additional wealth has been created during 2017-18 and has been earned by one percent of the population, he said.
Tarigami said, “People should be united to fight the onslaught of the anti-labor policies of the central government, due to which every section of the society has been bearing the brunt.”
“These policies are drastically affecting the workforce especially working in the unorganized sector across the country. High levels of unemployment being a cause of serious concern have not been addressed seriously by the successive governments,” he said.
He said unemployment is also gaining momentum as highly qualified and skillful youth are doing low end and unskilled jobs. The government seems to be in no mood to take measures to maximize employment opportunities, Tarigami said.
According to Tarigami, GST has serious ramifications on the lives and livelihood of the working-class. “We demand the implementation of Minimum Wages Act and fixation of the statutory minimum wage of not less than Rs 18,000 per month, he said.
On the occasion, President Non-Gazetted Horticulture Employees Union, Ab Gani Bhat and CITU leader Abdul Rashid Najar and other representatives of trade unions addressed the convention.
They demanded implementation of the basic labour laws in the State and urged the trade unions to observe a shutdown on 9th and 10th January, 2019.
