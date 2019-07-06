Govt harassing private school authorities: PSAJK

July 06, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Jammu and Kashmir Government is unnecessarily harassing private school authorities, Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) alleged on Friday following the alleged arrest of a principal and chairman of a private school of Kupwara district.

In the aftermath of a viral video of Bright Future Education Institute Wagahat Magam in Kupwara district—showing a minor student of the private school crying copiously after a man wielding axe on his throat asking the student to vow not to behave disobediently.

PSAJK Chairman, Ghulam Nabi Var said, “This is a low fee school and the institute is charging just Rs 200-400 tuition fee from the students and in this school more than 300 children are studying.”

Var was speaking in a Press Conference held here in Srinagar. “The video which went viral on social media was captured during tuition winters and this incident took place in the absence of principal and chairman of the school, but police arrested them despite having no knowledge about the incident,” Var said.

He also said that the father of the victim behests the teacher to change his son's behaviour as he (victim) was not taking any interest in studies that could spoil his career.

“In the video, the man wielding an axe is not a teacher in the school but a painter by profession and is working as a peon-cum-assistant in the school,” Var said.

“We are not justifying the incident but the behaviour of the police has put the school at risk as more than 300 students are studying at very low tuition fee,” Var said.

He further said that if police will not release the Chairman and Principal of the school, it may get closed and the future of students enrolled in the institution will be the verge of extinction

In a statement, PSAJK said that the school needs to be seen in its entirety including the background before jumping to conclusions and using it as a tool to harass schools and teachers.

The statement also states that the video was made by the Ex-teacher Jahangeer Ahmad Rather in the month of February 2019 during winter vacations and the father of the student also gave a statement stating that he had asked the teacher to take such a step so that his son becomes disciplined.