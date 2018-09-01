Govt hands over investigation to CB, constitutes SIT

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 31:
Over a month after a minor boy was killed under mysterious circumstances in Hanjipora area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the government handed over the case to the Crime Branch after Police failed to crack the case.
The decision came after a persistent demand from locals who had been demanding an impartial probe into the brutal killing of the minor boy.
Umar Farooq, son of Farooq Ahmad Malik who went missing from his native village near Kupwara town last month had been found dead in Hanjipora village days after.
The news of his brutal killing had sent people of the area into mourning and anger. People staged protests on the streets for many days demanding the arrest of culprits. However, Police despite tireless efforts could not nab the culprits prompting government to handover the case to the Crime Branch.
IGP Crime Syed Afadul Mujtaba told a local news gathering agency KNS that a SIT had been constituted under DSP Muhammad Afzal who would visit Kupwara and begin the probe.
Meanwhile, sources said probing the killing would not be a cakewalk for the Crime Branch team as many important evidences had been destroyed.
The sources said the Crime Branch team would take possession of the case diary from Police before initiating the investigations.
Umar was a student of third standard at Usmania Public School in Kupwara town.
After his killing, SSP Kupwara confirmed that the body of the minor said that SIT headed by ASP Kupwara had been constituted.
“A board of doctors will examine the postmortem and it will be video-graphed,” he had said. “In this connection, a case FIR No 192/2018 under section 302, 363 RPC has already been registered at Police Station Kupwara.”
However, Police could not trace the culprits even after 40 days of the incident, forcing the government to handover the case to the Crime Branch.