Govt grappling with non-compliance of transfer orders

11 KAS officers not taking up new positions
Yawar HussainJammu, March 04:
The State administration is grappling with non-compliance of transfer orders with 11 Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officers not taking up their new postings.
As per a recent order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), 11 KAS officers have now been asked to immediately join at their new postings, failing which action under the service rules would be initiated against them.
The officers include Gul Hassan Krajpak (transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer), Zaffar Ahmad Banday (transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Ramban), Sunil Kumar (transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Doda), Pardeep Singh Chib (transferred and posted as SDM Dudu), Pardeep Kumar (transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Doda), Kewal Krishan (transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Officer, Mahore), Zaheer Abbas Bhat (transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Shopian), Sumira Shamim (transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Ganderbal), Abdul Hamid Zargar (transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Kupwara), Joginder Singh Jasrotia (transferred and posted as SDM Bani) and Syed Nazir Ahmad (transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Anantnag).
The Sources said the issue of the officers not joining at the new postings was mainly because of the higher officials not relieving them on time.
They said in many cases, the higher officials had not relieved the under transfer officers because having them in their department meant having less work to do themselves.
“The new junior officer needs time to settle down in a department which directly burdens the higher officer. They don't like it," a KAS officer, wishing anonymity, said.
By not joining, these officers do not just affect the working of the department in which they are posted but also the department of the replacement officer who is not able to take up his new posting, the officer said.
In some cases, certain officers have managed to stay their postings by using their influence in the administration while others have just dug in their heels to follow the precedent.
The sources said many officers under transfer earlier had managed to get their transfers nullified by using influence.
Since last year many transferred officers did not join till new orders were issued to post them back, they said.
However, in the wake of growing non-compliance, the government has directed these officers to join at their new places of posting immediately, failing which action, as warranted under rules, would be initiated against them.
