Govt gives additional charge to 4 officers

April 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The government Monday assigned additional charges to four officers.

As per an order, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner Secretary Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, shall hold the charge of Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Information Department, in addition to his own duties.

Rigzian Sarnpheal, Commissioner Secretary Tourism Department, shall hold the charge of Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens, in addition to his own duties.

Pandurang Kondbarao Pole, Secretary Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, shall hold the charge of Secretary Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, in addition to his own duties relieving Saurabh Bhagat, Commissioner Secretary Labour and Employment Department of the additional charge of the post.

Zubair Ahmad, Secretary Culture Department, shall hold the charge of Secretary Technical Education Department, in addition to his own duties.