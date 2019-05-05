Govt Girls Middle School conducts cross country run

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Government Girls Middle School Zaildar Mohalla organised cross country run from Saida Kadal to Nigeen Club.

Headmistress GMS Zaildar Mohalla Parveena flagged off the run in which both boys and girls from 3rd to 7th both participated.

This was the first ever cross country run of this institution under the supervision of sports Teacher Zahid Hussain.

The headmistress of the school distributed medals among position holders at the concluding ceremony. The other staff members were also present on the occasion.