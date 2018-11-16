Govt further extends deadline for depositing 1st installment upto Dec 14

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Nov 15:
Government has once again extended deadline for depositing the first installment of principal tax amount for dealers and industrialists of the state.
According to an order no. 485-FD of 2018, issued by finance department, the date of depositing the first installment of assesses principal, up to financial year 2016-2017, has been extended up to 14 December or till any decision is taken by the government whichever is earlier.
The government had approved Amnesty scheme for settlement of unresolved issues in old tax regime for smooth implementation of Goods & Services Tax in the state.
The tax amnesty scheme, which was launched with an aim to recover arrears worth several crores from traders and industrialists in the state, offers 100 percent remission of the penalty and interest on arrears of the tax in respects of all the dealers under the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Value Added Tax, 2005, Jammu and Kashmir General Sales Tax Act, 1962 and remission of penalty and the interest on arrears of tax in respect of Telecom Operators under the provisions Jammu and Kashmir General Sales Tax Act, 1962.
According to an order 39-FD of 2018 dated 5 February 2018 there shall be 100 percent remission of penalty and interest on arrears of tax for dealers under the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Value Added Tax Act, 2005 (now repealed), who pay the admitted, assessed/reassessed principal tax up to the accounting year 2016-2017, in three equal installments. The scheme shall also include period from 1st April 2017 to 7th July 201 7, as per the order.
As per the order, the initial deadline to deposit the first installment of assessed principal assessed tax was 31 March this year.
The deadline for second Installment has already been fixed as 31st January 2019 and for 3rd Installment as 31st January 2020.
There has been no extension granted by government in the deposing the 3rd and fourth installments by all dealers.
“The terms and conditions as prescribed in the government order no39-FD 2018 shall remain same for deposing the remaining installments (3rd and 4th),” reads the order issued by finance department on 14 November.
This remission of interest and penalty is also applicable to dealers, who have demands on account of admitted/assessed tax for any accounting year up to 2016-2017 and for the period from 1st April, 2017 to J1h July 2017.
However, the dealers who are yet to be assessed as per the provisions of J&K VAT Act, 2005, shall be eligible for availing the benefit of the scheme subject to the condition that they shall file the returns, revised returns, trading account(s) along with sale/purchase statement and the declaration supported by proof of payment of 1 /3rd of the total amount of admitted tax along with declaration.
Those dealers qualifying for amnesty whose cases are found in order or who rectify/explain the deficiencies, pointed o u t to them, to the satisfaction of the concerned Assessing Authority, subject to the condition that they shall strictly adhere to the schedule for payment of installments.
Assessing Authorities, as per the scheme, order for waiving off the outstanding interest and penalty for the period in question after the receipt of last installment in respect of those cases, as may be found in order. Such orders shall be passed within a period of three months after the closure of the scheme.
According to the amnesty scheme the dealers and industrialists, who have already paid principal amount of admitted tax or the assessed tax, as the case may be, and only interest and penalty either in part or in full are outstanding against them, the Assessing Authority shall pass an order waiving off the interest and penalty in such cases, within a period of 30 days from the close of scheme.