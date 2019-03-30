About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Govt frames TMG against ‘militant financing’

 The government Friday constituted a committee ‘Multi Disciplinary Terror Monitoring Group’ (TMG) against “militant financing” and other “militant-related activities” in Jammu Kashmir.
An official spokesman said the TMG comprises ADGP, CID, J&K Police as Chairman and includes IGP J&K Police, Additional Director IB, J&K, representative of CBI, representative of NIA, representative of Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT), representative of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and any other member co-opted by the Chairman.
The spokesman said the TMG is supposed to take coordinated action in all registered cases that relate to militancy, militant financing and militancy-related activities and bring them to a logical conclusion.
It would also identify all key persons including leaders of the organisations that are involved in supporting militancy in any form and take concerted action against them, the official spokesman said.
He said the TMG would also investigate the networks of various channels being used to fund militancy and militant-related activities and take coordinated action to stop flow of such funds.
The official spokesman said the TMG would take action against hardcore sympathizers amongst the government employees including teachers who are providing covert or overt support to such activities.
He said the TMG would meet on a weekly basis and submit their action taken report regularly.

 

 

