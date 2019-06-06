Govt frames strategy to deal with power cuts, water crisis

June 06, 2019 | Agencies

In view of prevailing heat wave conditions in this winter capital of the state, Jammu and Kashmir government has framed multi-prolonged strategy to meet the frequent power cuts and water crisis.

The maximum temperature in this winter capital of the state is notching between 40 degrees to 43 degrees and the heat wave is continuing across the region barring hilly districts.

According to sources, the government has taken major steps to meet the power crisis vis-a-vis curtail the water shortage in the district.