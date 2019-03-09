Govt frames state, division level Drug De-addiction Centre Monitoring Committees

March 09, 2019 | Agencies

Jammu and Kashmir Government has framed Drug De-addiction Centre Monitoring Committees in an order issued, here.

As per Reference Government order issued by the Health and Medical Education Department, Constitution of State Level Policy Implementation Monitoring Committee and Divisional Level Drug De-addiction Centre Monitoring Committee for Jammu and Kashmir Division respectively under Drug De-addiction Policy has been ordered.

The order read that the State Committee shall suggest changes in the policy from time to time as may be deemed necessary; try to look for financial support for various de-addiction activities in the State; and meet twice in a year, once each in Jammu and Srinagar, to monitor the implementation of the policy on ground.