Govt forms panel to screen movies

July 07, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

The government has constituted a panel to suggest the means to screen movies at different auditoriums. The move is aimed to revive the culture of watching of movies in Kashmir, which was disrupted after closure of cinemas.

This will also help engage youth in recreational activities and the government is working on providing multiple avenues of entertainment, a top government official told Rising Kashmir.

“Efforts are being made to provide sources of entertainment for youngsters,” he said.

The high level committee has been constituted to work out modalities and suggest road map for screening of movies in government and private auditoriums.

Secretary, Finance been appointed as Chairman of the committee with Director General of Police, Divisional commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu, Secretary Department of Culture, Secretary of Higher Education Department, Secretary Information Department, Secretary, J&K Academy of Art culture and Languages as its members and Director Information as member secretary.

Department of Culture has been asked to nominate two to three eminent persons of the state, associated with the making or screening of movies, to be members for the committee, an order issued by the General Administration department read.

The order further reads that the committee shall be co-ordinated by Department of Culture, which will also submit recommendations and roadmap for meeting the requirements and way forward, expeditiously.

“The Department of Culture shall place the report of the committee before the State Administrative Council by 31 July,” it said.

A top state government official said that the immediate idea is to screen films in those areas—in district headquarters and other small towns—where auditoriums or any other building is available for use. He said that the arrangement is being worked out as an alternative to cinema halls.

Those film that are socially acceptable would be screened in the auditoriums once the committee comes out with the road map, he said.

The official said it was a positive step towards providing avenues of entertainment which are lacking in Valley.

The need to screen movies was felt during series of interactions with youth and other members of community, he said.

Last month, Governor Satya Pal Malik, who expressed regret over closure of cinema halls here, had said that efforts were on to open a multiplex in Kashmir.

Movie theatres were closed after militancy erupted in 1989. Following the closure, many of them were occupied by government forces, while others were turned into hotels and shopping complexes while some lie in ruins.

In 1998, the authorities reopened three cinema halls in Srinagar –Regal, Neelam and Broadway—but in September 1999 a grenade blast at Regal forced closure. A man was killed in the incident.