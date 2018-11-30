About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Govt forms panel to look into JKPCCL affairs

Published at November 30, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Nov 29:

 The Governor’s administration Thursday accorded sanction to the constitution of a fact-finding Committee to look into the affairs of Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation Limited (JKPCCL).
According to the order issued by the GAD, the Committee shall be headed by Principal Secretary Planning, Development & Monitoring Department. Its members are Divisional Commissioner Jammu and Commissioner Secretary Revenue while as Managing Director JKPCCL is its Member Secretary.
“The mandate of the Committee is to look into manner of awarding contracts to contractors, tendering procedures, diversion of funds from one project to another leading to a large number of incomplete projects, irregularities in appointments at various levels, functioning and huge time and cost overruns in project implementation and reasons of estimates for construction being much higher than those of PWD,” reads the order.
The Committee may co-opt any officer/expert in its deliberations. The Committee shall submit its report/recommendations to the government by December 26.

