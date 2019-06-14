Govt forms panel to examine ‘overlapping’ degrees of selected candidates

June 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday constituted separate committees for Kashmir and Jammu divisions to examine the degrees with overlapping period of study of candidates provisionally selected for the post of Teacher recently in various District Cadres in the State.

According to local newsgathering agency GNS, the committee headed by Secretary to Government Higher Education Department has been asked to submit recommendations within a month. The members of the committee for Kashmir include Registrar and Controller Examinations Kashmir University besides a member of service selection board to be nominated by the chairman J&K SSB. For Jammu, the member shall comprise Registrar and Controller Examinations Jammu University and member of service selection board to be nominated by the chairman J&K SSB.

“The Committees may also co-opt any officer/expert in its deliberations and shall submit its recommendations within a period of one month. The Committees shall be serviced by the J&K Services Selection Board,” reads an order issued here by the government. The terms of reference of the committees is to examine the issue of selectees who have acquired degrees concurrently and furnish its recommendations as to whether the statutes of University permit the same.

Most of the candidates whom GNS spoke to expressed hope that the committee will meet soon and submit recommendations before the stipulated time to end “mental agony” suffered by them.