Govt forms panel for selection of vacant posts in JTFRP

Published at November 21, 2018 12:55 AM 0Comment(s)222views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Nov 20: The Governor’s administration Tuesday accorded sanction to the constitution of Selection Committee for selection of various vacant positions in World Bank-funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP).
According to the order issued by the GAD, the Committee shall be headed by Administrative Secretary Planning Development & Monitoring Department.
The members of the Committee include Chief Executive Officer, J&K Economic & Reconstruction Agency, Director General, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, Director General (Codes), Finance Department, Representative of GAD (not below the rank of Additional Secretary), and Director Technical JTFRP.
Director P&C, Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project would be the Member Secretary of the Committee.

