Govt forms panel for implementation of AB-PMJAY scheme

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 12:
The Governor Administration Monday accorded sanction for the Constitution of State Grievance Redressal Committee, District Grievance Redressal Committee and Coordination Committee for implementation of Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan ArogyaYojana (AB-PMJAY) in the State.
According to the order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the Chairperson of State Grievance Redressal Committee (SGRC) shall be Chief Executive Officer, State Health Agency. While the representatives from Labour & Employment Department, Department Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Social Welfare Department, Department of Tribal Affairs, Director Health Services, Jammu/Kashmir, Government Medical College Jammu/Srinagar shall act as its members.
The official spokesperson said the role and responsibilities of the State Grievance Redressal Committee (SGRC), according to the GAD order shall be to perform all the functions related to handling and resolution of all grievances received either directly or escalated through District Grievance Redressal Committee. The committee shall also oversee grievance redressal functions of the DGRC including but not limited to monitoring the turnaround time for grievance redressal and act as an Appellate Authority for appealing against the orders of the DGRC.
The spokesperson further said that the Committee would also perform all tasks necessary to decide on all such appeals within 30 days of receiving such appeal and adjudicate and issue final orders on grievances. Committee furthermore would direct the concerned Insurance Company to appoint District Nodal Officer of each district.
Similarly, the GAD order reads that Chairperson of the District Grievance Redressal Committee (DGRC) shall be the concerned District Development Commissioner while Chief Medical Officer concerned would act as convener. Representative of District Level Office of RDD and Panchayati Raj concerned would act as its members.
The role and responsibilities of the District Grievance Redressal Committee (DGRC) shall be to perform all functions related to handling and resolution of grievances within their respective Districts, review grievance records and call for additional information as required either directly from the complainant or from the concerned agencies which could be the Insurer or an EHCP or the SHA or any other agency/individual directly or indirectly associated with the Scheme. The Committee, according to the order, shall also conduct grievance redressal proceedings as required and if required, call for hearings and representations from the parties concerned while determining the merits and demerits of a case. Further, Committee shall adjudicate and issue final orders on grievances, monitor the grievance database to ensure that all grievances are resolved within 30 days; and in case of grievances that need urgent redressal, develop internal mechanisms for redressing the grievances within the shortest possible time, which could include but not be limited to convening special meetings of the committee.
The order further states that chairperson of Coordination Committee shall be Administrative Secretary Health & Medical Education Department. Chief Executive Officer, State Health Agency would act as Member Secretary while Representatives from Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K, Director Health Services Jammu/Kashmir would act as its Member(s). Similarly, State Consultant, Ayushman Bharat, State Coordinator(s) of the Insurance Companies, Representatives of Corporate/ Regional office of the Insurer would be its Members.
The role and functions of the Coordination Committee shall be to ensure smooth interaction and process flow between the SHA and the Insurer; review the implementation and functioning of the Scheme and initiating discussions between the Parties to ensure efficient management and implementation of the Scheme; review the performance of the Insurer under the Insurance Contract; and any other matter that the parties may mutually-agreed upon.
The final Appellate Authority for Grievance Redressal shall be National Grievance Redressal Committee (NGRC), reads the order.