Govt forms Inquiry Committee to probe Rambagh mishap

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 08:
The government Monday constituted a five-member committee to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the October 6 tragic accident near Kela Morh on Srinagar-Jammu highway in district Ramban in which 22 people were killed.
According to an order issued by Principal Secretary to Government Transport Department, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, the Committee comprises Deputy Commissioners of Udhampur and Ramban, SSP Ramban, Regional Transport Officer Jammu and Project Director, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Jammu.
The Committee, according to the order, shall look int the reasons for the accident, fix responsibility, if any, on official agencies, measures to be taken to prevent recurrence of such accidents on national highway and in Doda and Kishtwar including the measures for providing medical aid and evacuation in the event of accident and general suggestions for regulating traffic to ensure smooth movement on the highway in view of the ensuing fruit season and weather disruptions during the winter season.
The Committee shall submit the detailed report within 7 days.