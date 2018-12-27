Govt forms fact-finding team to ascertain number of casual workers in PDD

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 26:
The government Wednesday ordered constitution of a Fact-Finding Committee to determine actual number of PDL/TDL/Casual/DRWs engaged in the Power Development Department (PDD).
According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the Committee will be headed by the Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department with Administrative Secretary, Power Development Department, Administrative Secretary, Public Health Engineering, I&FC Department and Representative of Finance Department not below the level of Director as Members.
The Committee shall determine the actual number of PDL/TDL/Casual /DRWs engaged in the Power Development Department with/without proper authorization, duration of engagement and status of payment of wages, division-wise.
It will supervise the audit of the data, to be conducted by two teams to be constituted by the Finance Department, one each for Kashmir and Jammu Division.
The Committee shall also ascertain the genuineness of the claims of engages on the basis of the data to be provided by the teams to be constituted by the Finance Department.
The Fact-Finding Committee, according to the order, shall submit its report by March 15, 2019.